Meet the candidates luncheon is Friday

POTEAU – A meet the candidates luncheon will be held Friday from noon to 1 p.m. at the Donald W. Reynolds Center.

Candidates will be attending that are running for state representative, LeFlore County sheriff and LeFlore County commissioner for district #2.

Lunch is $8 and will be served by Roberta’s Restaurant. You may register at http://www.poteauchamber.com.

Registration must be done by Wednesday.

