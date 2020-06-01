Meet the candidates luncheon is Friday

POTEAU – A meet the candidates luncheon will be held Friday from noon to 1 p.m. at the Donald W. Reynolds Center.
Candidates will be attending that are running for state representative, LeFlore County sheriff and LeFlore County commissioner for district #2.
Lunch is $8 and will be served by Roberta’s Restaurant. You may register at http://www.poteauchamber.com.
Registration must be done by Wednesday.
