Medicaid, GOP primary top Oklahoma ballot

By SEAN MURPHY Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A question on whether to expand Medicaid in Oklahoma and a crowded Republican field vying to challenge the state’s lone congressional Democrat are drawing the most attention ahead of Tuesday’s primary election.

State Question 802 would amend the Oklahoma Constitution to expand Medicaid health insurance to those earning up to 138% of the federal poverty level, which is about $17,200 for an individual or $35,500 for a family of four.

Oklahoma is one of 14 states — along with neighboring Texas and Kansas — that have not expanded Medicaid under the 2010 federal Affordable Care Act, mostly because Oklahoma’s Republican governors and Legislature have resisted. Residents instead petitioned to put the measure on the ballot.

