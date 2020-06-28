Medicaid, GOP primary top Oklahoma ballot

In this Saturday, June 20, 2020 file photo, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt arrives to talk to the media outside the BOK Center where President Trump will hold a rally in Tulsa, Okla. Oklahoma voters will vote in Tuesday’s primary election on State Question 802, which would amend the Oklahoma Constitution to expand Medicaid health insurance. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

By SEAN MURPHY Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A question on whether to expand Medicaid in Oklahoma and a crowded Republican field vying to challenge the state’s lone congressional Democrat are drawing the most attention ahead of Tuesday’s primary election.

State Question 802 would amend the Oklahoma Constitution to expand Medicaid health insurance to those earning up to 138% of the federal poverty level, which is about $17,200 for an individual or $35,500 for a family of four.

Oklahoma is one of 14 states — along with neighboring Texas and Kansas — that have not expanded Medicaid under the 2010 federal Affordable Care Act, mostly because Oklahoma’s Republican governors and Legislature have resisted. Residents instead petitioned to put the measure on the ballot.

