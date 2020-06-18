Many fear Trump’s visit could spark violence

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin speaks during a news conference at Tulsa police headquarters in Tulsa, Okla., Wednesday, June 17, 2020. President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a rally this weekend in Tulsa. Up to 250 Oklahoma Army National Guardsmen will be activated as a “force multiplier” for local, state and federal law enforcement providing security, Franklin said. (Matt Barnard/Tulsa World via AP)

By SEAN MURPHY The Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Black community leaders in Tulsa said they fear a large rally by President Donald Trump in the city this weekend could spark violence, and the state’s governor asked Trump not to visit the site of a race massacre where up to 300 black residents were killed by white mobs in 1921.

Tens of thousands of Trump supporters are expected in Tulsa Saturday for the first of a series of rallies across the country to rev up his reelection campaign. The gathering at the 19,000-seat BOK Center, and at a 40,000-capacity convention center nearby, would overlap a two-day local celebration of Juneteenth, which marks the end of slavery in the country.

