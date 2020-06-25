Manfred: `We owe it to our fans to be better’

Manfred: `We owe it to our fans to be better'

In this Feb. 6, 2020, file photo, Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred answers questions at a press conference during baseball owners meetings in Orlando, Fla. Manfred tells The Associated Press that the commissioner’s office, teams and the players’ association “owe it to our fans to be better than we’ve been the last three months.” (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

By RONALD BLUM AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Rob Manfred knows many fans were angered by the financial fight between Major League Baseball and the players’ association during a pandemic.

“We need to get back on the field, and we need to in a less-charged environment start to have conversations about how we — and the we in that sentence is the commissioner’s office, my staff, the clubs and the MLBPA and the players — can be better going forward,” he said Wednesday during an interview with The Associated Press. “We owe it to our fans to be better than we’ve been the last three months.”

