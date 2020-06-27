Majors confronting short time period

By JAY COHEN AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Forget about those halcyon first few days of spring training, when arranging for the right tee time on the right golf course is often more challenging than the work on the field.

When major leaguers report next week for spring training 2.0 — or perhaps more accurately, baseball’s first summer camp — time will be one precious commodity with about three weeks to go before opening day.

“We’re going to have some live batting practices the first day they show up. Day 1 and Day 2. … Multiple ups for the starters,” Kansas City manager Mike Matheny said Friday on a video conference call. “These guys are prepared for that. They’ve been hungry for it.”

