Library’s services evolving

Heavener Public Library is working to meet the ongoing needs of the community despite the barriers caused by the current health crisis.

Currently, customers can pick up books, DVDs and audiobooks through curbside pick-up. Holds can be placed online or by calling (918) 653-2870. Customers are not limited to requesting specific titles. They can call the library to let them know an author, subject or genre and the staff will find up to 10 matching books, DVDs or other materials that you and your family will love.

During this curbside service phase, staff will also make copies or send faxes at the library’s regular fees. The library’s current hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The library’s book drop is also open and customers may return their borrowed materials at any time, day or night. Returned materials are placed in quarantine for 72 hours before being returned to the shelves and made available for checkout. For any customer who cannot venture out or does not feel comfortable doing so yet, the library is continuing to waive all overdue fines through the end of June for materials checked out since January. No donations of materials or books are being accepted at this time.

Within the next two weeks the library will announce and launch its online summer reading program. “It’s important that kids read and exercise their minds during the summer,” says Library Manager Rachel Morton, “And though we won’t have the in-person story times or performers this year, we’re still excited about the online and take out programs we’re developing.”

Announcements of virtual story times and other activities will be posted on the library’s website, oklibrary.net, and on its Facebook page. Prepackaged craft and learning activities will be available for pickup starting Monday.

Although there is no clear deadline for opening the library doors to customers, Library System Executive Director Michael Hull is hopeful that the library will soon be able to allow limited access to the public computers and browsing of materials.

“We understand how desperately our citizens need library access in these times,” Hull said. “But our first priority is the safety and well-being of staff and customers. We are expanding services as quickly as we can in accordance with guidelines provided by the CDC and with the recommendations listed in President Trump’s phase-in plan. We cannot risk the dangers of opening to our staff or to the public until the number of COVID-19 cases in the region are clearly in decline. Unfortunately, the numbers don’t reflect that yet.”

Hull added that in addition to curbside service, the library continues to offer free Wi-Fi in the parking lot and provides access to thousands of downloadable books, audiobooks, movies and magazines through its website. Residents can obtain a digital library card to access the library’s website services by calling the library.

The Heavener Public Library is a part of the Southeast Oklahoma Library System.

