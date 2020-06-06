LeFlore County weather 6-6-2020

After the hottest day of 2020, Saturday will be hot again with mostly clear skies and a slight chance of rain later in the day.

There is a heat advisory warning from noon to 7 p.m. due to a combination of heat and humidity.

The high Saturday will be 94 degrees with a low of 72 degrees.

Sunrise is at 6:04 a.m. with sunset at 8:30 p.m.

Please see the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition. Current subscribers to the Ledger’s newspaper or e-edition who want to receive the newsletter should email [email protected]

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE. Get our free daily email updates and never miss a story: http://eepurl.com/cCIqGL