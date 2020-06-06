LeFlore County weather 6-6-2020

After the hottest day of 2020, Saturday will be hot again with mostly clear skies and a slight chance of rain later in the day.

There is a heat advisory warning from noon to 7 p.m. due to a combination of heat and humidity.

The high Saturday will be 94 degrees with a low of 72 degrees.

Sunrise is at 6:04 a.m. with sunset at 8:30 p.m.

