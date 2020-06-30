LeFlore County weather 6-30-2020

A heat wave is coming to LeFlore County, with a heat advisory warning through Thursday.

Tuesday’s high will be 92 degrees with a low of 77 degrees. Sunrise is at 6:08 a.m. with sunset at 8:36 p.m.

