LeFlore County weather 6-30-2020

Home 2020 June LeFlore County weather 6-30-2020

A heat wave is coming to LeFlore County, with a heat advisory warning through Thursday.

Tuesday’s high will be 92 degrees with a low of 77 degrees. Sunrise is at 6:08 a.m. with sunset at 8:36 p.m.

See the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter and the Ledger’s e-edition. 

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.

/ Other stories / Tags:

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

Clear skies and cool for Friday in LeFlore County
LeFlore County weather 5-2-2020
Read More
Partly cloudy and cooler Thursday in LeFlore County
LeFlore County weather forecast
Read More
LeFlore County weather 4-8-2020
Read More
LeFlore County weather 6-29-2020
Slight chance of rain on Tuesday in LeFlore County
Rain, thunderstorms likely Monday in LeFlore County

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar