LeFlore County weather 6-29-2020

Home 2020 June LeFlore County weather 6-29-2020

It will be hot again Monday with a slight chance of rain in LeFlore County.

The high will be 90 degrees with a low of 76 degrees.

Sunrise is at 6:07 a.m. with sunset at 8:36 p.m.

See the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter and the Ledger’s e-edition. 

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.

/ Other stories / Tags:

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

LeFlore County weather 3-15-2020
LeFlore County weather 12-28-18
Warmer temperatures forecast for Thursday
LeFlore County weather forecast
Another nice day forecast for LeFlore County
More rain possible Sunday in LeFlore County
LeFlore County weather 5-10-2020
Read More
LeFlore County weather 6-22-2020

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar