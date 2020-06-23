LeFlore County weather 6-23-2020

Another muggy day for Tuesday with a chance of rain in LeFlore County.

The high will be 87 degrees with a low of 64 degrees.

Sunrise is at 6:05 a.m. with sunset at 8:36 p.m.

