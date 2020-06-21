LeFlore County weather 6-21-2020

More rain is possible for Sunday in LeFlore County. The best chance of rain is expected to be between 10 a.m. through 2 p.m.

A dense fog advisory is in effect through 9 a.m.

The high will be 87 degrees with a low of 70 degrees.

Sunrise is at 6:05 a.m. with sunset at 8:35 p.m.

