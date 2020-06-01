Ledger to host political meet and greet

The Heavener Ledger will host a meet-and-greet for all candidates running for office in LeFlore County on June 22.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m. and will be held at the Heavener PAC.

Each candidate will be given five minutes to speak. If more than one candidate is present for a certain position, names will be drawn in random order.

All candidates may also set up a table to meet with voters and hand out campaign materials.

Every candidate planning to attend should email [email protected] or call (918) 653-2425 by June 19 at 3 p.m. to RSVP.

Get a better way to read the daily news, sports, obituaries and more with the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition. Current subscribers to the Ledger’s newspaper or e-edition who want to receive the newsletter should email [email protected]

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.