Ledger to host political meet and greet

The Heavener Ledger will host a meet-and-greet for all candidates running for office in LeFlore County on June 22.
The meeting will start at 6 p.m. and will be held at the Heavener PAC.
Each candidate will be given five minutes to speak. If more than one candidate is present for a certain position, names will be drawn in random order.
All candidates may also set up a table to meet with voters and hand out campaign materials.
Every candidate planning to attend should email [email protected] or call (918) 653-2425 by June 19 at 3 p.m. to RSVP.
Get a better way to read the daily news, sports, obituaries and more with the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition. Current subscribers to the Ledger’s newspaper or e-edition who want to receive the newsletter should email [email protected]
Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.
Comments
No comment yet.