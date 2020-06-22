Ledger political event is Monday

The Heavener Ledger will host a political meet-and-greet for all candidates running for office in LeFlore County Monday at 6 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center.

All the candidates will have an opportunity to speak for seven minutes along with having a table set up to meet with voters and hand out material.

Social distancing will be in effect. The event is co-sponsored by the First National Bank.

Anybody needing more information should call (918) 653-2425.

Get a better way to read the daily news, sports, obituaries and more with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition. Current subscribers to the Ledger’s newspaper or e-edition who want to receive the newsletter should email [email protected]

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.