Ledger political event is Monday

The Heavener Ledger will host a political meet-and-greet for all candidates running for office in LeFlore County Monday at 6 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center.

All the candidates will have an opportunity to speak for seven minutes along with having a table set up to meet with voters and hand out material.

Social distancing will be in effect. The event is co-sponsored by the First National Bank.

Anybody needing more information should call (918) 653-2425.

