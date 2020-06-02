Law-and-order president versus protesters

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE, TIM SULLIVAN and AARON MORRISON Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hours after President Donald Trump posed with a Bible and vowed to deploy the military to “dominate the streets,” American cities were engulfed in more violence and destruction, overshadowing peaceful protests demanding justice after generations of racism.

In New York City, nonviolent demonstrations were punctuated by people smashing storefront windows near Rockefeller Center and breaching the doors into the storied Macy’s store on 34th Street, littering parts of Manhattan with broken glass. A vehicle plowed through a group of law enforcement officers at a demonstration in Buffalo, injuring at least two.

Please see the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition. Current subscribers to the Ledger’s newspaper or e-edition who want to receive the newsletter should email [email protected]

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE. Get our free daily email updates and never miss a story: http://eepurl.com/cCIqGL