Kiger reviews highway projects with ODOT

POTEAU – State Rep. Lundy Kiger, R-Poteau, this week met the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) division engineer for House District 3 to receive updates on upcoming highway construction projects as well as to present several requests from local citizens.

“I’m grateful for the time our local division engineer took to update me on area transportation projects and his willingness to evaluate several of the requests I’ve received from my constituents,” Kiger said.

The first stop was on the highway at Shady Point where traffic from Latham Road intersects Highway 59. The paint has worn off where there are two lanes going east for traffic to turn left toward the north, while traffic wanting to turn right or south should not have to wait. Kiger said plans are being discussed to repaint the strips and signage to keep traffic from backing up to the west on Latham Road.

