June 30 primary elections

The following are the elections in the June 30 primary for LeFlore County. They will be updated throughout the evening until all the precincts have reported.

Current voting updates

School board

Heavener

Danny Yandell

Randy Steelman

LeFlore

Renee Johnson

Toby Vocque

LeFlore County sheriff

Donnie Edwards

Rodney Derryberry

Dwight Frizzell

County commissioner

Cody Covey

Tracy Lovell

State representative

District 1

Eddy Dempsey

Eric Ensley

District 3

Rick West

Lundy Kiger

District 15

Randy Randleman

Angie Brinlee

District 17

Shannon Rowell

Jim Grego

State senator

District 5

Democrat

Randy Coleman

Bevon Rogers

Republican

Justin Jackson

Jimmy Westbrook

George Burns

U.S. Representative District 2

Markwayne Mullin

Joseph Silk

Rhonda Hopkins

Medicaid expansion

Yes

No

