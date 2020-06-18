HUA, Council agendas 6-18-2020

The Heavener Utilities Authority and City Council will meet in regular business meetings Thursday at 6 p.m. in Heavener City Hall at 103 East Avenue B.

Here are the agendas:

HUA

Approval of minutes from previous meeting.

Approval of purchase orders presented for payment.

Presentation from Randy Clark ORWA, on proposed water and sewer rate increases.

Consider, discuss and take action on proposed water and sewer rate increases.

Consider, discuss, and take action on the bids for the mowing for hay on HUA property.

Consider, discuss and take action to adopt Resolution #2020-006 for the approval of the FY 20-21 budget.

New Business / Public Comments (the public will be recognized by the chairman from a sign-in sheet where each citizen wishing to address the board of trustees shall sign their name and the request or purpose for being recognized).

City manager’s report

Water superintendent’s report

Trustees’/chairman’s report

Adjourn

City Council

Approval of minutes from previous meeting.

Approval of purchase orders presented for payment.

Consider, discuss and take action to adopt Resolution #2020-006 for the approval of the FY 20-21 budget.

Consider, discuss, and take action to adopt Resolution # 2020 – 005, concerning distributing escrowed OMAG account funds to current premium, in the amount of $2,346.

Consider, discuss, and take action to proceed with purchasing two new 2020 Dodge trucks, to be used by Chief and Assistant Chief. The money shall be appropriated from the vehicle fee account. This was approved in 2018 Police Department’s fleet renewal plan.

Consider and take action on code violations for property located at 506 West Avenue E. owned by Jerry L. Ford living trust, for weeds & grass and allowing trash to accumulate on property.

Consider and take action on code violations for Medina Donaciano, for property

located at Block 18 N25 Lot 2 E20 B 1711, for dilapidated building.

Consider and take action on code violations for Travis J. Gilmore, for property located at 703 East Ave. C, for weeds and grass, and allowing trash to accumulate on property.

Consider and take action on code violations for Marcus and Tiffany Henry, for property located at 408 Blackwell, for weeds and grass.

Consider and take action on code violations for Glenna Gaglias, for property located at 105 Lori Lane, for weeds and grass.

New Business / Public Comments (the public will be recognized by the Mayor from a sign-in sheet, where each citizen wishing to address the city commission, shall sign their name and the request or purpose for being recognized).

City manager’s report

Trustees’/chairman’s report