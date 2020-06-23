High court rules on firearms, marijuana questions

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A proposed state question to overturn Oklahoma’s ‘permitless carry’ law has been rejected, while another question to legalize marijuana statewide may proceed, the Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled Tuesday in separate cases.

See the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE.or in Thursday's Ledger.

 

