Heavener to hold eighth-grade graduation

Heavener Public Schools will hold a modified, traditional graduation ceremony to recognize promotion of the 2020 Heavener eighth grade Class on June 26 at 5 p.m. inside the Heavener High School gymnasium.

The ceremony will be live-streamed by The Heavener Ledger.

Students must adhere to school dress code. Students are not allowed to wear shorts for this ceremony. Students may wear long pants and a dress shirt. Graphic t-shirts are not allowed. Girls may wear dresses provided they abide by school dress code.

Students must report to the sixth grade hallway by 4:15 pm.

Due to health safety restrictions, social distancing will be maintained.Students will be seated on the gymnasium floor and spaced six feet apart.

Each student will be allowed four guests.

Students must pick up admission tickets for their guests at the elementary office from Monday to June 25 during office hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Each guest must have a student ticket to enter the gymnasium.

Gymnasium doors will open to guests at 4:15 p.m.

Seating zones will be marked so that each group is spaced a minimum of 6 feet from other groups.

Plaques and medals have already been distributed to students who received awards, but these students will be recognized during the ceremony.

Valedictorians and the salutatorian will give their speeches.

Visitors will not be allowed on the gymnasium floor except to access seating and exit the building. Please use outside areas for any family photos.

