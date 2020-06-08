Heavener School Board agenda 6-8-2020

The Heavener School Board will meet in a regular business meeting Monday at 6 p.m. in the Glenn Scott Educational Center at 500 West Second Street.
Here is the agenda:
- Opening flag salute.
- Invocation.
- Call meeting to order and record members present.
- Principal report: Diane Cox, Joe Westfall, Robert Craig.
- Superintendent report: Ed Wilson.
- Consent agenda.
- Approve or disapprove temporary appropriations for 2020-2021.
8.Approve or disapprove unemployment service agreement with Oklahoma Public Schools Compensation Account regarding unemployment representation and services provided by OPSUCA in the amount of $845 in 2020-2021.
- Approve or disapprove agreement with E-rate service consultant for technology management agreement in the amount of $6,300 for 2020-2021.
- Approve or disapprove contract with Precision Drug Screening for student drug testing and bus driver drug testing for 2020-2021.
- Approve or disapprove contract with Total Rehab to provide speech therapy services to students in the amount of $75.75 per hour plus mileage for 2020-2021.
- Approve or disapprove contract with KTC to provide transportation of students from high school to KTC campus in Poteau in the amount of $14,437.50 for 2020-2021.
- Approve or disapprove elementary and high school handbooks for 2020-2021.
- Approve or disapprove revision to school calendar. Graduation date of June 26 with an alternate date of June 27.
- Approve or disapprove resignations as received by superintendent.
- Proposed executive session to discuss the employment of the following employees for 2020-2021 25 OS 307 (B)(1):
Administrator: Robert Craig;
Retired part-time certified staff: Jim Roll, Arlin Glover, Belinda Westfall, Gregory Wilson.
Support staff;
Temporary support staff
Part-time support staff.
LCSEC part-time support staff
LCSEC cooperative retired part-time certified staff.
- Vote to convene in executive session.
- Acknowledge board’s return to open session and president’s statement regarding items discussed in executive session.
Comments
No comment yet.