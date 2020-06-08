Heavener School Board agenda 6-8-2020

The Heavener School Board will meet in a regular business meeting Monday at 6 p.m. in the Glenn Scott Educational Center at 500 West Second Street.

Here is the agenda:

Opening flag salute. Invocation. Call meeting to order and record members present. Principal report: Diane Cox, Joe Westfall, Robert Craig. Superintendent report: Ed Wilson. Consent agenda. Approve or disapprove temporary appropriations for 2020-2021.

8.Approve or disapprove unemployment service agreement with Oklahoma Public Schools Compensation Account regarding unemployment representation and services provided by OPSUCA in the amount of $845 in 2020-2021.

Approve or disapprove agreement with E-rate service consultant for technology management agreement in the amount of $6,300 for 2020-2021. Approve or disapprove contract with Precision Drug Screening for student drug testing and bus driver drug testing for 2020-2021. Approve or disapprove contract with Total Rehab to provide speech therapy services to students in the amount of $75.75 per hour plus mileage for 2020-2021. Approve or disapprove contract with KTC to provide transportation of students from high school to KTC campus in Poteau in the amount of $14,437.50 for 2020-2021. Approve or disapprove elementary and high school handbooks for 2020-2021. Approve or disapprove revision to school calendar. Graduation date of June 26 with an alternate date of June 27. Approve or disapprove resignations as received by superintendent. Proposed executive session to discuss the employment of the following employees for 2020-2021 25 OS 307 (B)(1):

Administrator: Robert Craig;

Retired part-time certified staff: Jim Roll, Arlin Glover, Belinda Westfall, Gregory Wilson.

Support staff;

Temporary support staff

Part-time support staff.

LCSEC part-time support staff

LCSEC cooperative retired part-time certified staff.