Heavener School Board agenda 6-29-2020

The Heavener School Board will meet in a regular business meeting Monday at 6 p.m. in the Glenn Scott Educational Center, 500 West Second Street.
Here is the agenda:
- Opening flag salute.
- Invocation.
- Call meeting to order and record members present.
- KTC partner school report: Michael Culwell.
- Superintendent’s report.
- Consent agenda.
- Agenda for June 29 regular board meeting.
- Minutes for June 8 regular board meeting.
- Activity fund fundraising requests as submitted by sponsors
- General, building and LCSEC fund encumbrances
- General, building and LCSEC fund warrants.
- Treasurer’s financials.
- Approve or disapprove property/casualty insurance for 2020-2021.
- Approve or disapprove contract with OSAG for worker’s compensation for 2020-2021 in the amount of $36,875
- Approve or disapprove contract with Wight Office Machines for 2020-2021.
- Approve or disapprove revisions to high school student handbooks for 2020-2021.
- Approve or disapprove paid holidays for 12-month employees for 2020-2021.
- Approve or disapprove membership with OSSBA for 2020-2021.
- Approve or disapprove school board policy subscription services with OSSBA for 2020-2021.
- Approve or disapprove two pianos as surplus property.
- Approve or disapprove resignations as received by superintendent.
- Proposed executive session to discuss the employment of the following positions: 25 OS 307 (B)(!):
Temporary upper elementary math teacher/athletic coach; temporary part-time boys’ athletic lay coach.
- Vote to convene in executive session.
- Acknowledge boards’ return to open session and president’s statement regarding items discussed in executive session.
- Approve or disapprove temporary upper elementary math/athletic coach and temporary part-time boys’ athletic lay coach.
- New business.
- Approve or disapprove motion to adjourn meeting.
