Heavener School Board agenda 6-29-2020

The Heavener School Board will meet in a regular business meeting Monday at 6 p.m. in the Glenn Scott Educational Center, 500 West Second Street.

Here is the agenda:

  1. Opening flag salute.
  2. Invocation.
  3. Call meeting to order and record members present.
  4. KTC partner school report: Michael Culwell.
  5. Superintendent’s report.
  6. Consent agenda.
  7. Agenda for June 29 regular board meeting.
  8. Minutes for June 8 regular board meeting.
  9. Activity fund fundraising requests as submitted by sponsors
  10. General, building and LCSEC fund encumbrances
  11. General, building and LCSEC fund warrants.
  12. Treasurer’s financials.
  13. Approve or disapprove property/casualty insurance for 2020-2021.
  14. Approve or disapprove contract with OSAG for worker’s compensation for 2020-2021 in the amount of $36,875
  15. Approve or disapprove contract with Wight Office Machines for 2020-2021.
  16. Approve or disapprove revisions to high school student handbooks for 2020-2021.
  17. Approve or disapprove paid holidays for 12-month employees for 2020-2021.
  18. Approve or disapprove membership with OSSBA for 2020-2021.
  19. Approve or disapprove school board policy subscription services with OSSBA for 2020-2021.
  20. Approve or disapprove two pianos as surplus property.
  21. Approve or disapprove resignations as received by superintendent.
  22. Proposed executive session to discuss the employment of the following positions: 25 OS 307 (B)(!):

Temporary upper elementary math teacher/athletic coach; temporary part-time boys’ athletic lay coach.

  1. Vote to convene in executive session.
  2. Acknowledge boards’ return to open session and president’s statement regarding items discussed in executive session.
  3. Approve or disapprove temporary upper elementary math/athletic coach and temporary part-time boys’ athletic lay coach.
  4. New business.
  5. Approve or disapprove motion to adjourn meeting.
