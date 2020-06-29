Heavener School Board agenda 6-29-2020

The Heavener School Board will meet in a regular business meeting Monday at 6 p.m. in the Glenn Scott Educational Center, 500 West Second Street.

Here is the agenda:

Opening flag salute. Invocation. Call meeting to order and record members present. KTC partner school report: Michael Culwell. Superintendent’s report. Consent agenda. Agenda for June 29 regular board meeting. Minutes for June 8 regular board meeting. Activity fund fundraising requests as submitted by sponsors General, building and LCSEC fund encumbrances General, building and LCSEC fund warrants. Treasurer’s financials. Approve or disapprove property/casualty insurance for 2020-2021. Approve or disapprove contract with OSAG for worker’s compensation for 2020-2021 in the amount of $36,875 Approve or disapprove contract with Wight Office Machines for 2020-2021. Approve or disapprove revisions to high school student handbooks for 2020-2021. Approve or disapprove paid holidays for 12-month employees for 2020-2021. Approve or disapprove membership with OSSBA for 2020-2021. Approve or disapprove school board policy subscription services with OSSBA for 2020-2021. Approve or disapprove two pianos as surplus property. Approve or disapprove resignations as received by superintendent. Proposed executive session to discuss the employment of the following positions: 25 OS 307 (B)(!):

Temporary upper elementary math teacher/athletic coach; temporary part-time boys’ athletic lay coach.