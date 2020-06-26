Heavener graduation is Friday

Heavener Public Schools will hold graduation for seniors and the eighth grade Friday at Harvey Stadium, if the weather cooperates.

In case of rain, both ceremonies will be moved to Saturday.

The eighth-grade graduation is at 5 p.m. while the high school ceremony is at 8 p.m.

The Ledger will live stream both ceremonies. Social distancing is required. Students will be on the football field. Parents, family members and friends can sit in either stand or on the track at the north end of the stadium.

