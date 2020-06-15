Health director wishes Trump would postpone rally

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — With the number of coronavirus cases in Oklahoma rising by record levels in recent days, the director of the Tulsa Health Department says he wishes President Donald Trump would again postpone a planned rally in Tulsa.

The Trump campaign has already postponed the rally at the BOK Center from Friday to Saturday  after criticism that the event would coincide with Juneteenth, which marks the end of slavery in the country, and will take place just blocks from the site of a massacre that left hundreds of African Americans dead in 1921.

