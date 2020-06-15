Gundy’s OAN support angers Hubbard

By CLIFF BRUNT AP Sports Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Star Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard suggested Monday he may boycott the program after coach Mike Gundy was photographed wearing a T-shirt displaying the One America News Network, a far-right news channel that has been praised by President Donald Trump.

Gundy is seen in a photograph on Twitter wearing the shirt with the letters OAN. In a tweet responding to the photo, Hubbard said: “I will not stand for this. This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE.”

Hubbard, who is black, has been more active on social media since George Floyd, an unarmed black man, died in the custody of Minneapolis police while under the knee of a white officer. Hubbard has been supportive of protests around the world.

