Graveside services set for Linda Pendleton

Graveside services for Linda Vee Pendleton, 84, are July 2 at 11 a.m. at the Wister Cemetery, under the direction of Grace Manor Funeral Home.

She passed away June 22, 2020 at Villa of Palos Heights in Illinois and was born April 22, 1936 in Celina, Ohio to Ernest Francis Herron and Mayme Fern Lemunyon Herron.

Surviving family members are her her sister Mary Butler and husband Dick; daughters Melodie McClain and Kristi McGahey; sons Steven Howard and wife Marilyn, and Brian Howard and wife Teresa; grandchildren Melissa Adkins, Wesley Howard, Mellodie Brewer, Deanna Aldridge, Ashley Aldridge Madewell, Brianne Leflore, Nicholaus Howard, Josiah McGahey and Cassandra Howard; 11 great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren “Barney” Pendleton; brothers Julius “Jack” Herron, James Herron, Robert Herron and Alvin Herron; and sisters Virginia Rhodes and Joyce Rothermel.

See the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE.or in Thursday’s Ledger. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition. Current subscribers to the Ledger’s newspaper or e-edition who want to receive the newsletter should email [email protected]

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE. Get our free daily email updates and never miss a story: http://eepurl.com/cCIqGL