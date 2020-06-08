Graveside services set for Larry (Bear) Loomis

WISTER – Graveside services for Larry (Bear) Ben Loomis, 73, of Wister, are Thursday at 10 a.m. at Ellis Chapel Cemetery in Wister.

Services are under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

He passed away June 7, 2020 and was born Sept. 1, 1946 in Fanshawe Bottoms to Earnest and Jewell (Merryman) Loomis.

Surviving family members are his wife, Melissa Rimer-Loomis; six children; Carla and husband Steven Balocca of Ozark, Missouri, Charles and wife Renee Loomis, Jesse Wayne and April Loomis, Anthony and wife Heather Rimer, Nicholas Rimer, and Rae Jean Rimer all of Wister; 14 grandchildren Ashley Thomas, Kaylea Thomas, Steven Balocca, Sheldon “Cory” Balocca, Brentley Ben Balocca, Kaitlin Loomis, Christopher Loomis, Aidan Loomis, Colten Whybark, Gunner Whybark, Jojo Whybark, Clover Marie De La Cruz, Tate Rimer and Rayna Rimer; two great grandchildren Kadyn Ridge Launius and Korah Maye Loomis; three brothers Jack Loomis, William “Bill” Loomis and Tommy Cooksey; and one sister, Ruthalene Brown.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers and sister Alfred Cooksey, Delbert Loomis, Alvin Prewett, Bernadine McDaniel and Jesse Boyd Loomis.

Please see the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition. Current subscribers to the Ledger’s newspaper or e-edition who want to receive the newsletter should email [email protected]

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE. Get our free daily email updates and never miss a story: http://eepurl.com/cCIqGL