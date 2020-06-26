Global stocks follow Wall Street higher

A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, June 26, 2020. Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Friday after U.S. regulators removed some limits on banks’ ability to make investments. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

By JOE McDONALD AP Business Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets followed Wall Street higher Friday after U.S. regulators removed some limits on banks’ ability to make investments.

London and Frankfurt opened higher, while Tokyo, Seoul and Sydney also rose. Hong Kong declined. Chinese markets were closed for a holiday.

Wall Street closed higher after the Federal Reserve and other regulators announced they will ease rules that limit banks’ ability to invest in hedge funds and some other areas. The change could help to boost bank profits after central banks cut interest rates to almost zero in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

