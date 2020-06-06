Funeral services planned for Nona Carmack

POTEAU – Funeral services for Nona Mae Carmack, 87, are Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Trinity Baptist Church in Poteau with Leroy Billy officiating.

Interment will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Poteau, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

She passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 in Poteau and was born July 28, 1932 in Poteau to Oscar and Myrtle (Midgley) Hill.

Survivors include her husband Roy; daughters Carol Drum of Pocola, and Susan Group of Fort Smith, Arkansas; five grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and sister Letha Pope and husband Buddy of Pocola.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Butch Carmack; sister and brother-in-law, Merl and Pat Searles; and brother, Jerry Hill.

