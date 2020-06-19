Friends of Runestone thank donors

The Friends of Heavener Runestone would like to thank the city of Heavener and the Choctaw Nation for a recent donation that made it possible for a new lawn mower to be purchased. The group also thanks the employees at Gray Brothers of Poteau for making the purchase process an enjoyable hassle free experience.

