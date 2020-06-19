Friends of Runestone thank donors

Home 2020 June Friends of Runestone thank donors

The Friends of Heavener Runestone would like to thank the city of Heavener and the Choctaw Nation for a recent donation that made it possible for a new lawn mower to be purchased. The group also thanks the employees at Gray Brothers of Poteau for making the purchase process an enjoyable hassle free experience.

Get a better way to read the daily news, sports, obituaries and more with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition. Current subscribers to the Ledger’s newspaper or e-edition who want to receive the newsletter should email [email protected]

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.

/ Heavener, Other stories / Tags:

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

Folk Festival planned at Runestone
Read More
Thor's Hammer on April 25
Pancake fundraiser planned for Runestone
Viking Festival returns to Runestone Park
Read More
Viking Festival returns April 8-9
Festival coming to Runestone
Man’s body found at Runestone

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar