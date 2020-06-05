Forrester Baptist Church to hold VBS

Home 2020 June Forrester Baptist Church to hold VBS

The Forrester Baptist Church will hold vacation bible school from June 22 to June 26.

Each night VBS starts at 6 p.m. and lasts until 8:30 p.m. Dinner is at 5:15 p.m.

For more information, call (918) 564-1213. If you need a ride, call (918) 645-1213 or (918) 653-4531.

