Forrester Baptist Church to hold VBS

The Forrester Baptist Church will hold vacation bible school from June 22 to June 26.

Each night VBS starts at 6 p.m. and lasts until 8:30 p.m. Dinner is at 5:15 p.m.

For more information, call (918) 564-1213. If you need a ride, call (918) 645-1213 or (918) 653-4531.

