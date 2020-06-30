Football camp planned in Heavener

The 2020 Heavener Football Camp will be held July 6-10 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Harvey Stadium.

Registration is July 6 at 5:30 p.m.

The camp will focus on the skills necessary to be more successful at each player’s specific position. Instruction will be given to offensive line, quarterback, running back, tight end, wide receiver along with defensive line, linebacker and secondary players.

The camp is open to all students entering the seventh through the 12th grade who plan on playing on a junior high or high school team.

Cost is $10 per camper and includes a t-shirt and instruction.

The camp entry form is available here: football camp.