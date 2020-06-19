Five Phillies test positive for virus

Five Phillies test positive for virus

In this April 7, 2017, file photo, members of the Philadelphia Phillies stretch before the team’s baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Philadelphia. Five players for the Philadelphia Phillies have tested positive for COVID-19 at the team’s spring camp in Florida, prompting the club to indefinitely close the complex.
The team also said Friday, June 19, 2020, that three staff members at the camp have tested positive. The club didn’t identify any of those affected. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Five players for the Philadelphia Phillies have tested positive for COVID-19 at the team’s spring camp in Florida, prompting the club to indefinitely close the complex.

The team also said Friday that three staff members at the camp have tested positive. The club didn’t identify any of those affected.

Philadelphia has shut the camp in Clearwater, Florida, to players, coaches and staff while medical authorities assess the situation.

