Election board offers tips for voters

OKLAHOMA CITY – With social distancing and safety protocols in place ahead of the statewide primary on Tuesday, the State Election Board offers these tips and reminders for Oklahoma voters before they head to the polls.

ELECTION DAY VOTING

Polls are open statewide from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day. Lines at the polls are typically longest before work, during the lunch hour, and after work.

See the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter and the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.