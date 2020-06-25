Edwards to run for sheriff

My name is Donnie Edwards and I am running for sheriff in LeFlore County.

I have been endorsed by former Sheriff Rob Seale

It is my deep desire to service and protect that has led me to seek election for the office of sheriff of LeFlore County. If elected, my commitment will be to the citizens of this county and making it a safer place to do business, visit and raise your family.

I have a combined level of experience, knowledge, leadership skills and integrity to make LeFlore County a place we can all be proud to call home.

I have been a resident and raised my family in LeFlore County for over 30 years. I have 31 years of law enforcement experience, one year in Arkansas and the remaining 30 in Oklahoma.

During this time, I have served under numerous sheriffs, been part of change at both city and county levels and was recently voted jail administrator of the year for the state of Oklahoma by the Oklahoma Sheriff’s Association.

I have attended the Oklahoma Sheriff’s Academy and have the leadership, experience and integrity to be our county’s sheriff.

I ask for your vote on June 30 for LeFlore County sheriff.

