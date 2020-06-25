Early voting starts

Early voting started Thursday for voters in all 77 Oklahoma counties.

Early voting is available Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Early voting takes place at county election boards, although some counties may have an alternate site or additional site. For locations, visit our website at https://www.ok.gov/elections/Early_Voting.html.

There is something on the ballot for every Oklahoma voter. All voters are eligible to vote on State Question 802. You will find more information at https://www.ok.gov/elections/Election_Info/State_Question_info.html. Additionally, some voters may have municipal, school board, county, or other elections on the ballot. (Many of these elections were moved to the June ballot after the elections were postponed in April due to the COVID-19 emergency.) State and federal primary elections are also underway.

Oklahoma is a closed primary state. However, recognized parties may choose to open their primaries to Independent voters by notifying the Secretary of the State Election Board. The Democratic Party has opened its primaries to Independents for the 2020 and 2021 election years. Republicans and Libertarians have chosen to keep their primaries closed.

If you are an Independent voter and would like to vote a Democratic primary ballot, please notify your county election official or poll worker when you check in.

Voters can view a sample ballot or find their polling place for election day using the OK Voter Portal at https://www.ok.gov/elections/OVP.html. A list of elections is available at https://www.ok.gov/elections/support/electionlist.htm.

If you have questions, contact your County Election Board or the State Election Board at (405) 521-2391.

Most of the races involve only Republican candidates. If there are only two candidates, the one with the most votes wins. If there is an opponent from the opposing party, they will meet for the general election in November.

If three or more candidates of the same party are running for the same office, one candidate must garner at least 50 percent of the vote plus one, or there will be a runoff in August.

This is a list of candidates for the primary election Tuesday.

Corporation commissioner: (Republican) Harold D. Spradling, Todd Hiett

United States senator (Democrat) Abby Broyles, Sheila Bilyeu, r.O. Joe Cassity Jr., Elysabeth Britt; (Republican) Neil Mavis, Jim Inhofe, John Tompkins, J.J. Stitt.

United States representative District 2: (Republican) Joseph Silk, Markwayne Mullin, Rhonda Hopkins.

State senator District 5: (Democrat) Randy Coleman, Bevon Rogers; (Republican) Justin Jackson, Jimmy Westbrook, George H. Burns.

State representative District 1: (Republican) Eddy Dempsey, Eric Ensley.

State representative District 3: (Republican) Rick West, Lundy Kiger.

State representative District 15: (Republican) Randy Randleman, Angie Brinlee.

State Representative District 17: (Republican) Shannow Rowell, Jim Grego.

County sheriff: (Republican) Donnie Edwards, Rodney Derryberry, Dwight Frizzell.

County commissioner District 2: (Republican) Cody Covey, Paul LaRosa, Tracy Lovell.

School board elections: LeFlore office No. 5 Renee Johnson, Toby Vocque. Heavener office no. 5 Randy Steelman, Danny Yandell.

