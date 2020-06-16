Don’t ask Tulsa’s mayor about Trump rally plans

In this, Dec. 21, 2016 file photo, Tulsa mayor G.T. Bynum speaks in Tulsa, Okla. For most mayors in deep-red states like Oklahoma, the prospect of hosting the first rally for President Donald Trump in months would be a welcome one. But for Bynum, the timing of Trump’s planned rally Saturday, June, 20, 2020, at the city’s 19,000-seat downtown BOK Center arena must be keeping the first-term mayor up at night. Originally planned for Friday, Juneteenth, a holiday commemorating the end of slavery, at an arena just blocks from one of the worst race massacres in U.S. history, the Trump campaign relented and moved the date of the rally to Saturday. (Cory Young/Tulsa World via AP File)

By SEAN MURPHY Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — For most mayors in deep-red states like Oklahoma, the prospect of hosting the first rally for President Donald Trump in months would be a delight. It would showcase the city on an international stage and draw revenue for local businesses that have been shuttered for months amid the coronavirus outbreak.

But G.T. Bynum, the first-term mayor of Tulsa, isn’t celebrating Trump’s planned rally Saturday at the city’s 19,000-seat downtown BOK Center arena. While other Oklahoma GOP officials are hailing the event, Bynum finds himself in a precarious position, balancing partisan politics, the city’s deep racial wounds and a COVID-19 infection rate that is suddenly spiking.

Trump announced the rally in Tulsa as the kick-off a tour to rev up his political base and show the nation’s economy reopening after the long quarantine. Trump said in a tweet that almost 1 million people have requested tickets, although party officials haven’t announced the total. Oklahoma has followed a Trump-friendly aggressive schedule for its economic reopening, ticking through a series of phases that now have almost all businesses free to resume operations.

