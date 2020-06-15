Death notice for May Starr

POCOLA – A celebration of life service for May Elizabeth Starr, 72, of Pocola, is Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Pocola City Park.

Services are under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

She passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 in Pocola and was born Aug. 21, 1947 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Survivors include her husband, Tony Starr; daughters Michelle Scheide and husband Ray of Russellville, Arkansas, “Punky” Melinda Weiler and husband Stacey of Fort Smith and Marla Ashing of Pocola; son, Trey Ashing, of Sugarloaf Key, Florida; step daughter Gayla Smith and husband Charlie of Spiro; 10 grandkids; one great grandchild; and sister, Lorene Hopewell, of Arkoma.

She was preceded in death by stepdaughter, Shelly Ashing; and mother Lillie.

