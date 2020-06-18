County still has six active coronavirus cases

Coronavirus cases in LeFlore County remained at 20 in the latest report Wednesday by the Oklahoma Department of Health.

There are six active cases in the county with two in Shady Point, one in Cameron, Heavener, Smithville and Spiro. Cases were six from Wister, three from Poteau, Shady Point and Talihina, two in Heavener, one in Cameron, Smithville and Spiro.

