County coronavirus cases stay at 20

LeFlore County’s coronavirus cases remained at 20 in the latest report Tuesday the Oklahoma Department of Health.

There are still six active cases, two in Shady Point, one in Cameron, Heavener, Smithville and Spiro.

Cases by city are six in Wister, three in Poteau, Shady Point and Talihina, two in Heavener, with one in Cameron, Smithville and Spiro.

