County commissioners’ agenda 6-29-2020

POTEAU – The LeFlore County commissioners will meet in a regular business meeting Monday at 9 a.m. in the office of the board of county commissioners.

AGENDA:

(1.) CALL TO ORDER.

(2.) MINUTES OF PREVIOUS MEETING(S).

(3.) PURCHASE ORDERS/PAYROLL/CLAIMS.

(4.) BONDS.

(5.) MONTHLY FEE REPORTS.

(6.) TRANSFER OF APPROPRIATIONS.

(7.) BLANKET PURCHASE ORDERS.

(8.) OLD BUSINESS.

(9.) CURRENT BRIDGE AND ROAD PROJECTS.D#2 CIRB-140D(161)RB, JOB 25097(04) BRAZIL CREEK S. OF SH 31

(10.) CONTRACT LABOR/SERVICE AGREEMENT(S).

(11.) BURN BAN.

(12.) OLD/NEW BUSINESS AND/OR PAY ESTIMATE(S) FOR CONSER ROAD PROJECT(S).

(13.) CERTIFICATE(S) OF COMPLIANCE FOR OMMA BUSINESSES.

(14.) CONSIDER AND POSSIBLY APPROVE CONTRACTS BETWEEN LEFLORE COUNTYHEALTH DEPARTMENT AND THE FOLLOWING: EASTERN OKLAHOMA MEDICAL CENTER (EOMC); NORTHWEST FIRE PROTECTION, INC.; SIEMENS; LIFESIZE PARTNER DSS; ALLSTATE; SIMS HEATING & AIR LLC; PITNEY BOWES; XEROX AND GUARD TRONIC.

(15.) DISCUSS AND POSSIBLY APPROVE EQUIPMENT LEASE RENEWAL FY 2021 BETWEEN LEFLORE COUNTY AND ODOT.

(16.) CONSIDER AND POSSIBLY APPROVE YOUTH SERVICE CONTRACT BETWEEN LEFLORE COUNTY AND ROCMND AREA YOUTH SERVICES, INC.

(17.) CONSIDER AND POSSIBLY APPROVE FUNDING AGREEMENT BETWEEN LEFLORE COUNTY AND ODOT REGARDING THE BRIDGE OVER KIAMICHI RIVER SJ#31235(04).

(18.) REVIEW AND POSSIBLY APPROVE DISPOSING OF MISCELLANEOUS EQUIPMENT FROM THE SHERIFFS INVENTORY.

(19.) REVIEW AND POSSIBLY APPROVE DISPOSING OF MISCELLANEOUS EQUIPMENT FROM THE HIGHWAY DISTRICT #2 INVENTORY.

(20.) DISCUSS AND POSSIBLY APPROVE LEASE PURCHASE AGREEMENT BETWEEN LEFLORE COUNTY, CHIEF FIRE & SAFETY AND WELCH STATE BANK.

(21.) CONSIDER AND POSSIBLY APPROVE BID NOTICE AND RESOLUTION ADVERTISING TO ACCEPT SEALED BIDS TO SELL SCBA’S FROM HOWE FD INVENTORY.

(22.) REVIEW AND POSSIBLY APPROVE FISCAL YEAR 2020/2021 DEPARTMENT RECEIVING AND REQUISITIONING OFFICERS LIST.

(23.) DISCUSS AND POSSIBLY APPROVE PUBLIC HEALTH RESOLUTION ALLOWING COUNTY TREASURER TO REINVEST SURPLUS OF PUBLIC HEALTH FUNDS FOR JULY, 2020.

(24.) CONSIDER WITH POSSIBLE ACTION REGARDING TORT CLAIM AS FILED BY RAYMOND D. HARVEY FOR DAMAGES TO VEHICLE.

(25.) TABLED FROM PREVIOUS MEETING: AWARD FISCAL YEAR 20/21 COMMISSIONER PROCEEDINGS AND PAID CLAIMS PUBLICATIONS.

(26.) tABLED FROM PREVIOUS MEETING: AWARD 6-MONTH COUNTY HIGHWAY MATERIAL BIDS.

(27.) PUBLIC COMMENTS.

(28.) ADJOURN.