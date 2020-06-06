Coronavirus update 6-6-2020

There was one new death due to coronavirus in the latest report by the Oklahoma Department of Health Friday.

Total deaths in the state are now 345.

There were 96 new cases, bringing the total to 7,003. Recoveries were 86, upping the figure to 5,867.

