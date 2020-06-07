Coronavirus update 6-6-2020

Two new deaths were reported due to coronavirus in the latest report by the Oklahoma Department of Health on 6-6-2020.

The deaths increase the total to 347. An additional 56 cases were reported, increasing the total to 7,059.

In the United States, 670 new deaths were reported, bringing the overall total to 109,802.

There were 22,681 new cases, increasing the number to 1,920,061.

Recoveries were 9,143, upping the total to 500,849.

