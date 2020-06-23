Coronavirus update 6-22-2020

LeFlore County reported no new cases of coronavirus Monday, leaving the county with 12 active cases.

The active cases are four in LeFlore County, two in Spiro and Smithville, with one in Bokoshe, Cameron, Pocola and Shady Point.

