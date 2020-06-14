Coronavirus update 6-13-2020

Coronavirus cases in LeFlore County are now 19.

There are six active cases with new reports of cases in Heavener and Shady Point. Other active cases are two from Smithville with county addresses, one in Cameron and one in Shady Point.

There are 13 recoveries and one death. Cases in the county were six in Wister, three in Poteau and Talihina, two in Heavener, Shady Point and Smithville, with one in Cameron and Spiro.

No deaths were reported Saturday due to coronavirus in the latest report by the Oklahoma Department of Health.

The total deaths in the state are still 359. There were 225 new cases, increasing the overall number to 8,073.

Recoveries were 104, upping the total to 6,495.

The United States had 767 deaths, bringing the overall amount to 115,436. New cases were 25,540, increasing that number to 2,074,527.

Recoveries were 9,220, upping the amount to 556,606.