Coronavirus update 6-10-2020

Two more deaths were reported due to coronavirus Wednesday in the latest report by the Oklahoma Department of Health.

The deaths were a Cleveland County female in the 65-and-up age group and a Seminole County male, also in the 65-and-over age group.

The deaths in Oklahoma now stand at 355. There were 117 new cases reported, bringing the total to 7,480.

Recoveries were 93, increasing the total to 6,166.

