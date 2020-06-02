Coronavirus update 6-1-2020

No new deaths due to coronavirus were reported Monday in the latest report from the Oklahoma Department of Health.

Total deaths for the state remain at 334.

New cases were 67, upping the total to 6,573. Recoveries were 19, leaving the number at 5,511.

