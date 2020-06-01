Coronavirus update 5-31-2020

Home 2020 June Coronavirus update 5-31-2020

No new deaths were reported due to coronavirus in the latest report Sunday by the Oklahoma Department of Health.

There have been 334 deaths in the state due to the virus.

An additional 88 cases were added, bringing the overall number to 6,506. Recoveries were 57, increasing that figure to 5,492.

Read the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition. Current subscribers to the Ledger’s newspaper or e-edition who want to receive the newsletter should email [email protected]

 

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE. Get our free daily email updates and never miss a story: http://eepurl.com/cCIqGL

/ News / Tags:

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

All CASC buildings now closed to students
Pressures grow to ease virus lockdowns
Health officials cite 3 more deaths to COVID-19
Trump, Congress near deal
Governor orders travelers from New York quarantined
Despite lockdowns cases keep rising
Oklahoma sees 9 new coronavirus deaths
Oklahoma surpasses 100 COVID-19 deaths

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar