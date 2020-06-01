Coronavirus update 5-31-2020

No new deaths were reported due to coronavirus in the latest report Sunday by the Oklahoma Department of Health.

There have been 334 deaths in the state due to the virus.

An additional 88 cases were added, bringing the overall number to 6,506. Recoveries were 57, increasing that figure to 5,492.

