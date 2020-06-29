Coronavirus cases continue to rise in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Department of Health reported 302 new cases of coronavirus Sunday, increasing the total cases in the state to 12,944.

There was one new death, upping the overall total to 385. Recoveries were 242, leaving that figure at 9,397.

Nine active cases are in LeFlore County. There are three cases in Bokoshe, two in Smithville and Spiro, with one in Honobia and Pocola.

