Coronavirus cases continue to rise in Oklahoma

Home 2020 June Coronavirus cases continue to rise in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Department of Health reported 302 new cases of coronavirus Sunday, increasing the total cases in the state to 12,944.

There was one new death, upping the overall total to 385. Recoveries were 242, leaving that figure at 9,397.

Nine active cases are in LeFlore County. There are three cases in Bokoshe, two in Smithville and Spiro, with one in Honobia and Pocola.

See the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter and the Ledger’s e-edition. 

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.

/ News / Tags:

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

Oklahoma enters first weekend of shopping amid coronavirus
Coronavirus update 5-4-2020
Oklahoma surpasses 500 coronavirus cases
Read More
Trump calls on churches to reopen
Nations debate easing virus restrictions
Read More
Oklahoma death toll reaches 139
Oklahoma economy’s reopening set for next phase
W. Europe relaxing virus measures

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar