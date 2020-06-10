Cornavirus update 6-9-2020

Five new deaths due to coronavirus were reported Tuesday by the Oklahoma Department of Health.

The five deaths raise the state’s number to 353. All five lived in different counties. The deceased are a female from Oklahoma County in the 65-and-over class, a female from Tulsa County in the 50-64 group, a male from Cleveland County in the 65-and-over category, one female from Muskogee County in the 65-and-over group and a male from Nowata County in the 18-35 group.

There were 158 new cases, bringing the overall total to 7,363. Recoveries were 59, upping the number to 6,073.

