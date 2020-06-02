Commissioners to apply for grant

By KEN MILAM, Ledger Correspondent

POTEAU – LeFlore County will apply for a Department of Justice grant to reimburse some of the expenses incurred from the COVID-19 pandemic.

County Commission Chairman Lance Smith said the District Attorney’s Office would complete the application for the grant, totaling about $20,000.

